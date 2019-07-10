9ice says if he ever gets to see a rapist, he would eliminate him.

One celebrity who appears to have a very blunt and severe approach towards rapists in the society is 9ice as he says he would kill one if he comes across any of those accused of it.

The music star made this known while chatting with GoldMyne TV. According to him, if a man is so eager to have sex, then there are prostitutes around that they can afford and have sex with rather than raping a woman.

"No to rapists oooh. Ladies are plenty naa. Don’t you have mouth to “toast” a lady? Are you mad? If I see a rapist I will kill him. It shall not be well with rapists, they won't prosper. Even if you cannot toast them, with N5k, N10k, N20k, you can get prostitutes. They are plenty in Ikeja. Rapist should be killed. They should be burnt alive. Rape is worse than stealing because rape victims may not be psychologically balanced again for the rest of their lives, hence the need to kill rapists," he said.

The conversation about rape has been on the front burner for a while now with a lot of people speaking about it.

Just recently Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola revealed how she was raped as a teenager by a very popular pastor in Nigeria.

The now-famous interview

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Dakolo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo