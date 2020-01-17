One of Nigeria's biggest singers, Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice turns forty today.

To mark the special day, the singer took to his Instagram page where he shared so really cute photos. He went on to shower accolades on his parents for all that they have done for him.

"Thanks to my mum for giving birth to me. Never regretted coming to the world through her! Thanks to my dad for just not the sperm but the advice, the time, the commitment and the prayers. Thanks to my wife for always waking me up with prayers not for her but for me. We all need more prayers," he wrote.

Happy birthday to 9ice from all of us at Pulse. 9ice recently tied the knot with his wife, Sunkami Ajala.

The wedding and its build-up...

Pulse first broke the news that 9ice will be getting married in December 2019. Sunkanmi Ajala and 9ice had been in an off and on relationship before the wedding. The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago. Sunkanmi Ajala is an event planner based in Lagos.

The wedding ceremony eventually held in Lagos and was attended by close family and friends to the singer and his wife.

9ice got married to Adetola Anifalaje, a United States-based software engineer in 2018 (Second marriage). They had three wedding ceremonies which took place between March, July, and August of the same year. The marriage with Adetola is blessed with a daughter, Milani- Francoise Imisioluwa Akande.