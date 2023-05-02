7 most handsome Nigerian male celebrities of all time

Not only are they so handsome that we can’t help but ogle over them, but these hot male celebrities are also exceptionally talented at what they do.

There has never been a shortage of good-looking celebs when it comes to the entertainment industry, and you can’t argue that fact with the likes of Tayo Faniran, Natse Jemide, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Mike Afolarin, and so many others.

With so many attractive male actors, singers, and models in the entertainment industry, it can be a daunting task to narrow down the list to just a few.

But we have done the work for you, so sit back and enjoy our curated selection of the most handsome male celebrities in Nigeria, in no particular order, and get ready to ogle over these hot gentlemen who have left us all weak in the knees!

1) Tobi Bakre

Tobi had all the women swooning with his onscreen performance as Babalola in the recent and famous movie, "Gangs of Lagos". His grandeur, poise, and carriage left us all wanting more. Tobi oozed sex appeal right there on the screen, and the ladies couldn't resist him.

From the handsome face, the toned body, the talent, the bag, everything is giving what it’s supposed to give. But ladies, better watch out, because Tobi is happily married with a kid.

With a series of successful movies to his name, Tobi shows no signs of stopping any time soon, and we are here for it! He killed his roles in "Sugar Rush", "Brotherhood", and of course "Gangs of Lagos". We couldn't be more proud of our very own Nigerian superstar.

Tobi is a true example of a talented and handsome Nigerian celebrity who has won our hearts over with his stunning looks, amazing talent, and dedication to his craft. We look forward to seeing more of his amazing work in the future and wish him all the best in his personal and professional life.

2) Tayo Faniran

ece-auto-gen

Tayo is the new hot dude on the movie block. A sizzling sensation heating up the movie industry. His breakout role as Nino in Gangs of Lagos has left us all in awe, and it's not just because of his jaw-dropping good looks (although we must admit, they are quite distracting).

Aside from his chiselled features and charming smile, Tayo wants to be recognized for his talent above all else. We can agree on that one. His captivating on-screen presence and swag have kept the internet talking for weeks on end.

Let’s not forget about his poise. Tayo is the definition of tall, dark, and handsome. He's like a walking, talking chocolate bar that we just can't resist. And the ladies? Well, they're practically falling at his feet. Can you blame them?

Before his acting career took off, Tayo first caught our attention as a contestant on Big Brother Africa, where he represented Nigeria and made it all the way to the runner-up spot. But now, he's making waves in the film industry and we couldn't be more proud.

Tayo is always grateful for his success and never hesitates to thank God on his social media. We're sure that this is just the beginning of an even more extraordinary career for this rising star.

3) Kunle Remi

Pulse Nigeria

This list can never be complete without mentioning Kunle Remi. Our very own Saro from the famous Anikulapo movie. We all know Kunle’s sex appeal onscreen is undeniable.

Kunle rose to fame after winning the highly coveted Gulder Ultimate Search in 2010, and since then, he's become one of the most sought-after actors in the Nigerian film industry.

He's a master of his craft, with numerous awards and recognitions under his belt, and he's well-known for his role in the hit TV series, TINSEL, as well as his performances in Falling and 'Anikulapo', his most recent movie.

But let's talk about the elephant in the room - Kunle's looks. This man is a true specimen of physical perfection. With his light skin, tall frame, muscular build, and impeccable sense of style, he's a sight to behold. Whenever he graces the screen, Kunle's presence is undeniable.

And let's not forget about his sense of humour - this man is hilarious. Show me a better combination than a talented, handsome actor with a great sense of humour. I'll wait.

4) Mike Edwards

Pulse Nigeria

If we're talking about the most handsome men in Nigeria, then Mike Edwards definitely takes the cake. This BBNaija heartthrob has stolen the hearts of many with his killer height and abs that could make anyone drool.

But don't let his good looks fool you. This father of one is more than just a pretty face. He's a smart businessman who has proven himself time and time again. He's the first black man to own a cigar company in the United Kingdom and was even featured in the prestigious Essence Magazine.

And let's not forget about his incredible athleticism - this Olympic gold medalist is a true all-star in every sense of the word. So if we’re to talk about the complete package, Mike Edwards’ got it. He's got the looks, the brains, and the talent to take on the world.

5) Ozo

Pulse Nigeria

This man has it all - good looks, charm, intellect, you name it.

Ozo first caught our attention when he appeared on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition in 2020 where he became a fan favourite due to his controversial relations with a fellow housemate.

Ozo is the total definition of handsome. With his light skin tone, perfect hair - and of course the ladies' favourite - beards, it's obviously no wonder he has a massive female following on social media. And let's not forget about his amazing fashion sense - this man can rock any wear like nobody's business.

Aside from his good looks, Ozo is a man of many talents. He's a successful entrepreneur and consultant, and he's worked with the UEFA Federation for Europe, which he considers one of his most outstanding achievements.

So for all, you ladies who love a light-skinned man, Ozo has got the total package. Not only is he easy on the eyes, but he's also single. So get your flirting game on, ladies!

6) Enyinna Nwigwe

ece-auto-gen

Enyinna Nwigwe is one of Nigeria's hottest and most talented actors, and it's not hard to see why. With a smile that could give a Cheshire cat a run for its money and a physique that leaves both men and women green with envy, he's become a fan favourite in the Nigerian film industry.

Enyinna first burst onto the scene in 2004, and since then, he's starred in some of Nollywood's biggest hits, including Wedding Party 1 and 2, Black November, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel.

His performances have earned him numerous accolades, including the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

But Enyinna's talent is not the only thing that sets him apart. He's also one of Nigeria's most eligible bachelors, with a legion of fans swooning over his good looks and charm.

And despite his success and popularity, Enyinna remains grounded and humble, often taking to social media to interact with his fans and share snippets of his personal life.

7) Uti Nwachukwu

ece-auto-gen

Uti Nwachukwu rose to fame as a contestant on the fifth season of Big Brother Naija and has since become a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Uti is not only a talented actor but also a fashion icon and a TV personality.

He's the co-host of the popular show, Jara, and has hosted several notable events, including the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and the reunion of the reality TV show, 'The Real Housewives of Lagos.'

But it's not just his talent that has won him fans; Uti is also considered one of Nigeria's most handsome men. His stylish dress sense, charming personality, and infectious smile have made him a favourite amongst both male and female fans. Women particularly adore Uti, and he's often considered a ladies' man.

Uti's got good looks, good hair and a magnetic appeal that has not gone unnoticed. He's been recognized with several awards, including the City People Entertainment Award for Best New Actor and the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award for Best Entertainment Personality on TV.