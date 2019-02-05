They say 'life begins at 40" and the male celebrities on this list have not only achieved a lot in their respective careers but have been able to remain smashing hot in their 40s.

You would be surprised that these male celebs have crossed the 40 lines still can pass for those models on the front cover of fashion magazines. It goes to show that they have spent a lot of time not just staying relevant in the entertainment world have also pay attention to their looks.

So guys here are seven of the hottest male celebrities we have in Nigeria at the moment who are in their 40s and can still pass for a 'baby boy.'

1. Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah has always been one of the hottest celebrities in Nigeria since his journey into the industry as a young man. He prides himself as not just talented but very attractive. Ramsey has got a lot of female fans who have remained loyal to him over the years. Popularly called 'Ajebor' Ramsey Nouah is not your everyday actor because he has got so much style and class.

One would be surprised that Ramsey Nouah is actually 48 and still can pass for a young man in his twenties. He has in the last two decades, starred in some of Nigeria's blockbuster movies like Merry Men, '30 Days in Atlanta' and a host of others. Just so you know, he is happily married and blessed with three beautiful children.

2. Basketmouth

When the stand-up comedy industry began to boom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a number of names were prominent and Basketmouth happened to be one of those who joined the business. Since then he has gone on to become one of Africa's biggest stand-up comedians. Just a little scoop for those who don't know so much about Basketmouth, he is married with two beautiful kids.

Ever noticed Basketmouth's dreadlocks and how well contoured and nurtured they are? It goes to show that despite clocking 40, Basketmouth is not taking any chances with his looks. He has the hip hop kind of fashion style and we think a lot of people, especially the ladies might find this really funny comedian and sometimes rapper a bit irresistible.

3. AY Makun

AY Makun has got all the bragging rights to be on this list because, at the age of 47, you don't get to look this amazing every day. He has got so much sauce and his style is one which we find sometimes really complex. However, AY has not allowed age to get the better part of him, rather he has shown us what it is like to glow even after turning 40.

From making some of the biggest selling movies to hosting one of the most talked about comedy shows in the country, AY can be called an achiever with a lot of deserving accolades. He recently threw a birthday party for his daughter at his new house in Lagos and we were all blown away. AY Makun is married and blessed with a beautiful daughter.

4. Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke has always been Nollywood's favourite bad boy and we all grew up used to that. Well just as time went by, our favourite movie star also aged but interestingly it never reflected on his physique. Jim Iyke has continued to live the 'baby boy' life and he doesn't look like he will be slowing down anytime soon.

A close look at his Instagram page and you'd see that this award-winning actor is indeed a fashionista. He has probably one of the most admired wardrobes in the celebrity world. Jim Iyke is the only male celebrity on this list that is yet to get married but we think the ladies don't mind him being a bachelor for life.

5. Teju Babyface

The newest comer on this list is comedian and tv personality, Teju Babyface. Teju Babyface turned 40 in 2019 and he was openly welcomed into the 40s club by other celebrities who had crossed the 40 marks. Teju Babyface has always had the boyish look right from time which has made him star in movies where he played a child.

However, he is no longer that young but still has the look. We feel Teju Babyface can still be mistaken for a teenager and he would find it hard to argue his way out. The TV personality recently welcomed a set of twins with his wife and threw a lavish party to celebrate the arrival of the twins.

6. 2Face Idibia

This list would have been incomplete if we didn't include Nigeria's finest and unarguably most celebrated singer in recent times, 2Face Idibia. 2Face Idibia first won our hearts back in the late 1990s when he was a member of the now-defunct group, Plantashun Boiz. He was unique and it didn't take long before he began to stand out from the other band members.

Fast forward to about two decades after, the Benue state born singer has remained not just one of the biggest singers out of Africa but a celeb with so much style and class. You would be surprised that 2Face Idibia is actually 43. He has been able to retain the same look over the years. He is happily married with seven children from different relationships.

7. Desmond Elliot

We all got to see Desmond Elliot start off his acting career back in the early 2000s as a cute young man who the ladies loved. Well, he was able to win the hearts of a lot of female fans as the years went by. Desmond's talent and fan base were never cut short as we continued to watch his career blossom. The 45 years actor and movie producer can be described as one of the most handsome guys on TV.

A few years ago, the actor decided to join politics in contesting for the house of assembly position in Lagos state. Even though he has reduced his movie time in recent times, his looks haven't changed one bit as we still have the dashing young man we all fell in love in some of our favourite movies. Desmond Elliot is married is blessed with two sets of twins.