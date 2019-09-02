Senator Dino Melaye hosted seven of the 14 evicted housemates of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem.

The seven ex-housemates hosted by Senator Melaye, in his Abuja home, are Jackye, Nelson, Enkay, Gedoni, Jeff, Joe, and KimOprah.

Senator Melaye took to his social media pages Saturday, August 31, 2019, to share images and a short video of himself and the ex-housemates. “Thank you evicted BBN crew for coming around today,” he captioned the less than 1minute video.

Housemates of Big Brother Naija season 3 including Miracle, Nina, Cee C, and Leo visited lawmakers in the Senate after their exit from the show.

The BBNaija Season 4 tagged Pepper Dem kicked off on Sunday, June 30, 2019, with 21 housemates. Three weeks after the show kicked off, five new housemates were introduced into the house.

In the last nine weeks, at least 12 housemates have been evicted from the show through viewers’ votes except for Isilomo and Avala, who were evicted after having the lowest amount of Bet9ja coins.