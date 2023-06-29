53-year-old Naomi Campbell welcomes second child

In the picture, the world-class supermodel is seen holding the newborn's hand alongside her two-year-old daughter.

Campbell, who began her career at the young age of 15, is currently single, but is not letting that deter her from her motherhood aspirations.

In the post, the 53-year-old dotes on the newborn, calling him, "a true gift from God". Her caption read, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true Gift from God, blessed! Welcome baby boy”.

In her concluding statement, Campbell urged women not to give up on their dreams saying, “It’s never too late to become a mother”.

This comes after the model stunned her fans in 2021 with the birth of her first child, a daughter at age 51. Declaring the fulfillment she found in parenthood, Campbell said, “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

When the supermodel announced the birth of her daughter in 2021, she captioned the post, "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,".