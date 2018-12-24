50 Cent adds a Rolls Royce to his fleet cars and this time he wants everyone to know he spent a whopping $450,000 on this new ride.

The music star shared a photo of the new car on his Instagram page on Sunday, December 23, 2018. Trust 50 Cent as he went to brag about his new car. Just to prove to everyone that his car wasn't cheap, he posted a photo of the receipt of the car.

"If I like it I’m getting it, if you don’t like it 🤷🏽‍♂️don’t watch. Positive Vibes #lecheminduroi #bellator," he captioned the photo.

It's not mere coincidence that a number of celebrities have been acquiring some really expensive cars this period for themselves and their spouses.

From Timaya to Burna Boy it's been a season of spoiling themselves with nice toys.

Burna Boy acquires Range Rover Autobiography for Christmas [Photo]

Jingle bells Jingle bells...Burna Boy is in the spirit of the season as he acquired for himself a brand new Range Rover Autobiography.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, December 23, 2018, where he posted videos of the car on his InstaStories. Let's just Burna boy's hard work for 2018 is paying off which gives him every reason to spoil himself with all the good things of life.

It appears that all your favourite celebrities have decided to spoil themselves and their loved ones with car gifts this yuletide season.