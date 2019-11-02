It is no longer news that Grammy award-winning singer, Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson are no longer together as husband and wife.

The 33-year-old singer announced the split from her 56-year-old husband on her social media page on Friday, November 1, 2019.

However, since the news of their divorce broke, Solange has been the major topic of conversation on social media and much is not being said about her ex-husband.

Here are five things you need to know about Alan Ferguson

1. Alan Ferguson is a 56 year-old music video director and has got credits for over 50 music videos.

2. As a renowned video director, he has worked with world-renowned artists like Janelle Monae, John Legend, Beyonce, Jay Z, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, Chris Cornell and his ex-wife, Solange.

3. He and Solange started dating in 2008 and got married six years later in an all-white ceremony in New Orleans.

4. Ferguson came from a military family. He is the middle child of the late Winifred Hocker Ferguson and the late William Alfred Ferguson Sr. who was was a U.S. Army veteran and a postal worker.

5. His other name is Sky Dalton and he sometimes get credited for that pseudonym.