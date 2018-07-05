5 celebrity marriages of the 90s and 2000s

news

It's that Thursday again when we take you back in times to refresh your memories of what our celebrities were up to so years ago.

Today we will be looking at some celebrities who got married in the 1990s and early 2000s. Some of these marriages were the biggest news in town at that time. However very few of them have been able to weather the storm and stay together with others not been able to hold on leading to a collapse.

On retro Thursday, we bring to you five celebrity couples who got married in the 1990s and early 2000s.

1. Segun Arinze and Ann Njemanze

If you were born before the 90s you would know that Segun Arinze was one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. He was basically the on every major movie at that time and was seen as the Nollywood bad boy. Then imagine Segun Arinze dating Ann Njemanze who at that time was also one of the biggest actors in the 90s, especially after her flawless role in the movie 'Domitilla.'

It didn't take long before the two got married and became one of the most influential celebrity couples in Nollywood. However a few years into the marriage, things began to get bad and before we all knew it, they both got divorced.

2. Tunde Obe and Wunmi Obe

The love story between Tunde and Wunmi Obe is one which we would for a long time continue to admire. The gist is that these guys started off as friends way back in university before they eventually started dating and got married in 1998.

We've watched this couple grow from strength to strength but career-wise and with the way they have handled that relationship. Tunde Obe and Wunmi Obe have been able to stay from controversies in the twenty years of their marriage. They recently celebrated their twentieth year wedding anniversary .

3. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Mathew Ekeinde

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's marriage to Mathew Ekeinde will forever remain in the books of history as one which might be compared to that of a fairy tale wedding. It is no longer news that Omotola met her husband when she was a teenager and got married to him but what is really cute about their wedding ceremony which took place on a plane back in 2001.

Since their famous wedding, we've watched this marriage grow and blessed with four amazing children. On recently, Omotola turned forty and her husband and pilot, Mathew Ekeinde was on hand to celebrate with her as she held what remains one of the biggest celebrity birthday parties of our time .

4. Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun

Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun were one of the most influential celebrities in the early 2000s not just because they were popular in the industry but because they were also married. They were able to use their influence to grow in the industry.

Just like many celebrity marriages that have failed, it didn't take time before we started hearing of separation rumours. Their marriage finally crashed, even though Fathia retained Saheed's surname for a long time. It is not clear if these guys are back together but they have been spotted at events together in recent times .

5. Richard Mofe-Damijo and Jumobi Mofe-Damijo

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Jumobi Mofe-Damijo are another celebrity couple who have been able to keep their marriage and relationship away from the prying eyes of the public. They, however, got married in 2000 and the union is blessed with four children.