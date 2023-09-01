ADVERTISEMENT
Justine Skye and 4 other women who have been romantically linked to Rema

Doris Nwoye

Rema has made headlines multiple times in the past for his speculated romantic involvements with female celebrities.

Rema and Selena Gomez [Uproxx]
In the video, the Calm Down crooner was seen standing beside Skye, now 28 years old, who was seated in front of her cake. Their close interactions coupled with their recent music collaboration on the song, Twisted Fantasy, ignited curiosity among fans, leading many to conclude that they are an item.

Rema and Justine Skye [NotJustOk]
This isn’t the first time Rema’s name has been linked to dating rumours as he has previously been the subject of dating speculations with female celebrities.

The 23-year-old singer has captured the hearts of many with his exceptional music talent and his success in both the local and international music scenes. This heightens his status as a desirable catch even for A-list celebrities.

Here are four celebrities he has been linked to in the past:

Dating rumours between the pair were triggered by a viral video of Selena kissing Rema on the cheeks after his performance at a Los Angeles concert.

While Rema did not directly debunk the rumours, he mentioned in an interview that he has been in contact with Selena since 2020 after she expressed appreciation for his music.

Rema and Selena Gomez [SGNC]
This connection ultimately led to their collaboration on his hit track, Calm Down, in 2022.

Rema and fellow Mavin Records signee Ayra Starr sparked dating rumours after she was seen in a video vibing to his verse in Victony’s song, Soweto.

Rema and Ayra Starr are both signed to Mavin Records
Starr addressed the speculations in an interview with Kenya’s Kiss FM where she expressed her surprise at the rumour. She was quick to debunk it and clarified that Rema is her brother in Christ.

Fans started tagging them as an item after Rema featured social media influencer Diana in the music video for his hit single, Dumebi. In an interview with Jermaine, Diana neither confirmed nor denied the rumours and only mentioned that she and the singer share a friendly connection.

Diana Eneje and Rema [The Famous Naija]
She further expressed that their collaborations in the past before the music video fueled much of the speculation and she prefers to keep people guessing rather than clarifying the rumours.

Dating rumours between the singer and Nimie started after she won a highly sought-after fan date competition and enjoyed an intimate outing with the singer.

Rema’s fans were not happy with his choice and maintained that his selection was partial. This led to assumptions that the two were dating and knew each other prior to the contest.

However in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Nimie clarified that even though Rema is romantic, she is not dating him.

Rema with Ifeoluwanimi Ogunjebe [PM News]
While these rumours generated significant interest, it has not deterred the singer’s status as a love interest for majority of his female fans who continuously express admiration for his style, talent and composure.

