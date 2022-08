"Una too like belle matter. See people wen nor even know who be their senator just dey insult unto wetin dem no even get any idea about una welldone. Father forgive them for their brain has been fried," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Idibia's management had released a press statement debunking the pregnancy reports.

"2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS. It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago," part of the statement read.

The music star's management advised the public to disregard the rumours.

Pulse Nigeria

"Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news," it appealed.

It would be recalled that 2Face Idibia shared an interesting post on his Instagram page a few days ago.