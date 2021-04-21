2Baba Idibia drags NCDC on Instagram, says they are causing problems for Nigerians travelling abroad

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, where he called out the orgainsation over its poor work ethics.

Idibia who was at the airport slammed the centre and its staff over their poor handling of its website portal.

"Ridiculous @ncdcgov compulsory covid 19 arrival test portal collects N50k per passenger and fails to deliver QR code. Passengers stranded. Business and personal commitments messed up. Who bears responsibility for this?" he captioned one of the videos.

On his Instagram Stories, he expressed frustration at the way and manner the NCDC staff have caused unnecessary hardship for travellers.

"NCDC or whatever portal, you people better wake up. You are causing serious hardship for people travelling. You go dey airport them go say pay one thing...what kind of wickedness is that?'' he asked.

"Just imagine Nigerians stranded in the airport because...this is totally unacceptable. It is annoying. This is wickedness."

Other passengers expressed their disappointment at the NCDC for causing delays in their flights.

On the NCDC website it is stated that a pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test MUST be done within 96 hours before departure.

Pulse Nigeria