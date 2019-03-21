The Ooni of Ife's official Instagram page posted a video of the visit of 2Face Idibia and his wife on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, where the first class king expressed his pleasure over the visit. He went on congratulate him on his award at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

"A great pleasure receiving TuFace, the peace ambassador to the throne of Oduduwa and his adorable wifey, Annie Idibia. I thank God for your giant strides in life so far, especially the fellowship award given to Tuface by the department of Music from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU); Congratulations!!!" he wrote.

Finally, the Ooni announced that he has given 2Face Idibia a new name 'Tubobo' which according to him was because of his never-aging look.

"You are now also TuBobo; Annie, please don't get angry about the new name I just gave your husband, it is because he looks much younger every passing day... I bid you greater successes in life. #OoniofIfe #Otisese," he concluded.

Talking about 2Face Idibia's awards, the music star was a recipient at the Obafemi Awolowo University of the fellow of it's School of Music.

2Face Idibia has been honoured with the award of the Fellow of the school of music by the Department of Music, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. The event took place on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Obafemi Awolowo University. He becomes the pioneer recipient of the award which was presented to him at the department's 1st public lecture and fellowship award.

"Being the torch-bearer for the new pop movement is a role I do not take lightly. And I am honored to have been found worthy of such noble albeit enormous responsibility." 2Face Idibia said as he received the award.

At the well-attended event where he was also a guest lecturer, the music icon who has stayed relevant in the Afro-pop scene for 2 decades presented a paper on the topic "2 decades of Afro-pop in Nigeria: The perspective of 2Baba". 2Face Idibia's public lecture and award ceremony was immediately followed by a 1hour energetic and electric performance, in the Oduduwa hall which was filled to capacity.