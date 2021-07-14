RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I promise you your fam will be safe and good' - 2Baba pays tribute to close friend Sound Sultan

Odion Okonofua

The music icon pens an emotional tribute to Sound Sultan.

2Face Idibia and Sound Sultan [WithinNigeria]

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has paid homage to his close friend Sound Sultan.

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the age of 44.

He died following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related cancers that affect the lymphatic system.

Nigerian veteran singer Sound Sultan [Instagram/SoundSultan]
Nigerian veteran singer Sound Sultan [Instagram/SoundSultan]

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, where he penned an emotional note.

"Couldn't bring myself to do this but what can we do. Rest well. Till we meet again my dear friend and brother. Still so unreal. Will never stop celebrating u. I promise u your fam will be safe and good. #GRATEFUL for u and the blessings that u represented in my life," he wrote.

The music star was buried according to Muslim rites on Sunday in the United States of America.

He is survived by a wife, three children and siblings

