Nigerian music icon 2Baba Idibia and Annie Idibia's second daughter, Olivia has undergone a successful leg surgery.

The music star's wife, Annie took to her Instagram stories where she talked about the successful surgery.

"It's definitely not easy being a mom. But with a strong and brave kid like Olivia, it becomes the most enjoyable duty in the entire world. Haven't slept for almost 48 hours, but looking at how brave she is, how she manages to take all the pain with a smile I don't even care. ''My entire world in a tiny smart 6-year-old'' SurgeryWasASuccess," she wrote.

Annie Idibia talks about her daughter, Olivia's successful surgery [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

She also went on to share videos of her daughter as she recuperates in the hospital.

Olivia Idibia recuperating after a successful surgery [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

Olivia is the second child of the two children Annie and 2Baba have together.

They have an older daughter, Isabella.