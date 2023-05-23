'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

Addressing the issue on the Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous, and African,' Annie clarified that 2Baba has only fathered children with two other women besides her.

Contrary to the prevailing narrative, Annie emphasised that labelling his actions as mistakes would be inaccurate, as their children are blessings.

She stated, "Innocent has kids with two women, just two besides me, and then two other women with five kids, three and two. You see, it's not like the young man was having babies, like they say, or like the narrative is out there. They are bashing this guy for mistakes. I wouldn't even say mistakes; that's wrong because all our kids are blessings; you should see them."

2Baba had previously expressed his belief that men are inclined to cheat due to their nature. "Like it or not, men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell, but maybe he is somewhere; his d**k would just decide something to f**k," he candidly stated.