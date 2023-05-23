The sports category has moved to a new website.
'2Baba didn't irresponsibly father multiple children,' - Annie Idibia defends her husband

Babatunde Lawal

The duo's relationship has not been without an ounce of drama.

Nigerian singer 2Face & his wife actress Annie Idibia
Addressing the issue on the Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous, and African,' Annie clarified that 2Baba has only fathered children with two other women besides her.

Contrary to the prevailing narrative, Annie emphasised that labelling his actions as mistakes would be inaccurate, as their children are blessings.

She stated, "Innocent has kids with two women, just two besides me, and then two other women with five kids, three and two. You see, it's not like the young man was having babies, like they say, or like the narrative is out there. They are bashing this guy for mistakes. I wouldn't even say mistakes; that's wrong because all our kids are blessings; you should see them."

2Baba had previously expressed his belief that men are inclined to cheat due to their nature. "Like it or not, men are wired like that. A man will love a woman to hell, but maybe he is somewhere; his d**k would just decide something to f**k," he candidly stated.

Baba and Annie exchanged vows in May 2012, solidifying their union.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

