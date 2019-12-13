Not less than 22 Nigerian celebrities are grieving with star actress and producer, Funke Akindele-Bello over the passing away of her dad.

The celebrities ranging from musicians to Nollywood practitioners and comedians took turns in condoling with ‘Jenifa’ star.

Nollywood practitioners that have sent in their condolences to Akindele-Bello include Ronke Odusanya, Annie Idibia, Femi Adebayo Salami, Omoni Oboli, Ada Ameh, Adesua Etomi Wellington, Mercy Dolapo Oni, Mercy Aigbe, Empress Njamah, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Bolanle Ninalowo, Diane Yekini, Dayo Amusa, Bisola Aiyeola, and Adeniyi Johnson.

Music stars and comedians that have also sent in their condolences include Peter Rudeboy Okoye and his wife, Anita Okoye, Falz the bhad guy, Tiwa Savage, Lolo 1, Craze Clown, Lepacious Bose, and Seyi Awonuga.

On Monday, December 9, 2019, Akindele-Bello announced the passing away of her father on her Instagram page. She broke the sad news to her over nine million followers, who have also been condoling with her.