2023 Elections: Asa reacts to reports of voters attacked in Lagos, says tribalism is disgusting

Babatunde Lawal

The numerous reports of attacks on voters have gotten people questioning the credibility of INEC's result.

Asa is an award winning Nigerian singer [Instagram/AsaOfficial]

The veteran singer Asa has responded to reports of violence and tribalism that occurred in several areas of Lagos State during the presidential and national assembly elections.

During the election proper on February 25, there were allegations of thugs disrupting the process by destroying voting papers and even seizing people's phones to prevent them from recording.

Recall that the election process has been littered with tribal and bigoted remarks online. Also, it was claimed in numerous online postings that some voters had been physically assaulted at various polling places.

A video of a man openly telling people to leave if they don't plan to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) was also put online, and it went viral.

In reaction to the numerous sad stories permeating the media, the singer said she voted yesterday, and it was peaceful. Yet Asa pointed out that she is devastated by the attacks in Lagos. Tribalism is horrible, she added.

"I arrived my polling station at 6h30 yesterday, voted at 13h45 peacefully. Saddened that people were attacked around Lagos! Tribalism is disgusting," she wrote.

The numerous reports of attacks on voters have gotten people questioning the credibility of INEC's result, which is scheduled for announcement at 11 a.m. today.

