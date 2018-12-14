Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his dad

See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his father

Linda Ikeji shares photos of her baby boy for the first while also revealing the identity of the father.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Linda Ikeji play

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/OfficialLindaIkeji)

It's Friday guys and the biggest story you'd probably reading today is that of Linda Ikeji as she reveals the identity of her son's father while showing us for the first time photos the cute baby.

The media mogul made this revelation on her Instagram page on Friday, December 14, 2018. According to her the father of her son is Jeremi Sholaye who she also said was a closed chapter in her life.

"Meet my son Jayce!       . And yes, Sholaye Jeremi is his dad. Unfortunately, he and I are a completely closed chapter   . Lol. I wrote something about it on my blog. I hope it reaches those it was intended for.   . You can go over there and read! God bless," she wrote.

 

She went on to share very up close photos of her adorable son who she had so many nice things to say about.

"Guess who this handsome boy is?     .. The one who has brought me more joy than I thought was possible. Jayce is now nearly three months old and the last few months I've been home nurturing him has been the best months of my life. If I tried to, I wouldn't be able to explain what this little, beautiful human means to me. Half the time when I look at him, I have tears in my eyes.

View this post on Instagram

Guess who this handsome boy is? .. The one who has brought me more joy than I thought was possible. Jayce is now nearly three months old and the last few months I've been home nurturing him has been the best months of my life. If I tried to, I wouldn't be able to explain what this little, beautiful human means to me. Half the time when I look at him, I have tears in my eyes. The joy is indescribable. How did I get so lucky? #Thehandsomestboyintheworld #myson #mylife #myheir #myansweredprayer #myeverything . Swipe to see some photos of him I took over the past few weeks and a few from the day he was born and when he was a few days old. Y'all know I like to do collage.. . Thank you all for your kindness and well wishes. Truly appreciate it.

A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on

 

"The joy is indescribable. How did I get so lucky?      #Thehandsomestboyintheworld #myson #mylife #myheir #myansweredprayer #myeverything. Swipe to see some photos of him I took over the past few weeks and a few from the day he was born and when he was a few days old. Y'all know I like to do collage... Thank you all for your kindness and well wishes. Truly appreciate it.       ," she captioned the photo.

Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m play

Linda Ikeji is an excited one while commenting on the value of her Banana Island mansion.

(Instagram/officiallindaikeji)

 

Just so you all know, Linda's love for her son knows no bounds as she recently shocked everyone when she revealed that she had gotten a car worth over a N100M for him!

ALSO READ: Linda Ikeji gave birth to a bouncing baby boy

Linda Ikeji buys Bentley Mulsanne worth N108M for son [Photo]

Linda Ikeji and her baby boy play

Linda Ikeji and her baby boy

(Instagram/LindaIkeji)

 

Back in September Linda Ikeji bought a Bentley Mulsanne worth N108M for her son who was barely a week old as at that time. You might want to read that and ponder for a second. Lol! Well, guys, Linda Ikeji has gotten a new car for her son which is worth $310, 395 (N108M) and her sisters are super excited about it.

Sandra Ikeji, Linda's younger sister took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 20, 2018, where she posted photos of the really cute and expensive car.

Linda Ikeji play

Linda Ikeji

(Instagram/OfficialLindaIkeji)

 

"Hey lil Jayce, your mum @officiallindaikeji promised you a Bentley, now you have it!  Congratulations @officiallindaikeji on your 120mili Bentley #Bentleyforbabyj," she captioned one of the photos.

She went on to caption another photo with a quote stating that the car was a gift from Linda to her son.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Here is why NYSC is giving Davido a red card!bullet
2 Check out Lexus car Seyi Law gets for wife on birthdaybullet
3 Watch Davido's reaction to Peruzzi's leaked bedroom videobullet

Related Articles

Toyin Aimakhu says she is not about to get married to any actor
Linda Ikeji Media enterprenuer turns 38 today!
Linda Ikeji Media mogul set to be honoured with doctorate degree
Linda Ikeji Media mogul shares with fans how to hide a baby bump
Linda Ikeji's mansion now worth N850m
Linda Ikeji Media entrepreneur defends herself following troll over pregnancy before marriage
Linda Ikeji See 1st photos from media mogul's honourary doctorate degree investiture
Pulse List Here are 5 celebrities with honourary degrees that will surprise you
Pulse List 2018: 10 celebrity baby arrivals of the year
Linda Ikeji See 1st photos of media entrepreneur's son

Celebrities

Top 10 most searched people Nigerians lost in 2018 by Google
Celebrities who made the most searched people list in Nigeria on Google in 2018
Yul Edochie
"There's no love anywhere, not only in Nollywood"- says Yul Edochie
Davido allegedly assaulted a celebrity photographer in the Gambia
Davido allegedly wanted by the Gambian police for attacking photographer
Nigerian popstar, Wizkid, acquires a Lamborghini Urus for $200,000
Pulse List 2018: Top 5 celebrity scandals of the year
X
Advertisement