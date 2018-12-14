See 1st photos of Linda Ikeji's son as she exposes identity of his dad

news

It's Friday guys and the biggest story you'd probably reading today is that of Linda Ikeji as she reveals the identity of her son's father while showing us for the first time photos the cute baby.

The media mogul made this revelation on her Instagram page on Friday, December 14, 2018. According to her the father of her son is Jeremi Sholaye who she also said was a closed chapter in her life.

"Meet my son Jayce! . And yes, Sholaye Jeremi is his dad. Unfortunately, he and I are a completely closed chapter . Lol. I wrote something about it on my blog. I hope it reaches those it was intended for. . You can go over there and read! God bless," she wrote.

She went on to share very up close photos of her adorable son who she had so many nice things to say about.

"Guess who this handsome boy is? .. The one who has brought me more joy than I thought was possible. Jayce is now nearly three months old and the last few months I've been home nurturing him has been the best months of my life. If I tried to, I wouldn't be able to explain what this little, beautiful human means to me. Half the time when I look at him, I have tears in my eyes.

"The joy is indescribable. How did I get so lucky? #Thehandsomestboyintheworld #myson #mylife #myheir #myansweredprayer #myeverything. Swipe to see some photos of him I took over the past few weeks and a few from the day he was born and when he was a few days old. Y'all know I like to do collage... Thank you all for your kindness and well wishes. Truly appreciate it. ," she captioned the photo.

Just so you all know, Linda's love for her son knows no bounds as she recently shocked everyone when she revealed that she had gotten a car worth over a N100M for him!

Back in September Linda Ikeji bought a Bentley Mulsanne worth N108M for her son who was barely a week old as at that time. You might want to read that and ponder for a second. Lol! Well, guys, Linda Ikeji has gotten a new car for her son which is worth $310, 395 (N108M) and her sisters are super excited about it.

Sandra Ikeji, Linda's younger sister took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 20, 2018, where she posted photos of the really cute and expensive car.

"Hey lil Jayce, your mum @officiallindaikeji promised you a Bentley, now you have it! Congratulations @officiallindaikeji on your 120mili Bentley #Bentleyforbabyj," she captioned one of the photos.

She went on to caption another photo with a quote stating that the car was a gift from Linda to her son.