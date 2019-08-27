A naming ceremony has been held for Ronke Odusanya's child in the United States of America and the photos are lovely.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, where she shared photos from the naming ceremony held in the United States of America. Ronke also revealed the name of her beautiful daughter to the world, Oluwafifehanmi, Fareeha.

"Your unending grace o Lord. Meet our daughter... Oluwafifehanmi, Fareeha ....... u can call her miss FIFE 🤣🤣🤣🤣...... more pictures coming soon .............. MY APPRECIATION GOES TO GOD ALMIGHTY, MY VERY VERY VERY GOOD AND DEDICATED FRIENDS WHO LOVE ME LIKE THEIR OWN, MY BOSTON PEEPS @trendyworld1, THE ADEPOJU'S, BROTHER STEVEN AND FAMILY, @shombysevents and family @brownsugar4bim for U LOVE AND my baby's complete outfit, tunrayo, Elizabeth, Kemi. CRELU, MUMMY KHALID, BUSUYI ...... MY DEAR DOLAPO IYA BEJI, MY CHICAGO PEEPS MUMMY RODIA AND FAMILY, MUMMY JUNIOR AND FAMILY, MY LAGOS PEEPS, FOR ALL UR CALLS AND TIME .....MY GOOD AND OLD FRIENDS, I LOVE U ALL ..... MY FANS,..... THANK U ALL WE LOVE U," she wrote.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, Ronke Odusanya announced that she had welcomed her first child.

The news came barely a few days after her colleague, Toyin Abraham also welcomed a child in the United States of America.

When she announced the arrival of her baby

The beautiful actress announced the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page on Monday, August 19, 2019. According to her, she was excited about the birth of her child and thanked God for making it possible.

"My joy knows no limit... It's boundless ... Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all ... Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me ... my love We welcome our child ..... oluwa modupe," she wrote.