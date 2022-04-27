Judy Austin Moghalu may have been a known actress in some circles, but she became an Instagram sensation after Nollywood star Yul Edochie announced that she is his second wife.
10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu
Moghalu is a Nollywood actress and producer.
The movie star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, where he announced that he had welcomed a child with the actress.
This, however, came as a shock to many Nigerians as the movie star has always been married to May Edochie.
Many Nigerians have taken to Judy's Instagram page, where they have called her out for 'ruining' May's marriage.
Here are ten photos of the actress married to the movie star.
