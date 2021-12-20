10 most popular celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

These guys constantly trended on social media throughout the year for their achievements and every bit of celeb juice that hooks fans these days.

For the most popular celebrities of 2021, there are some regulars, but there are also some exciting newcomers.

1. Wizkid (Musician)

Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid, unarguably one of the biggest music stars from Africa, is Pulse's most popular celebrity of the year.

The Ojuelegba singer won 'Best Music Video' at the 63rd Grammy Awards for his part in Beyonce’s 'Brown Skin Girl'.

His hit single 'Essence', featuring Tems, and with a remix featuring Justin Bieber, was undeniably one of the biggest songs in the world, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Pulse Nigeria

The song has, unsurprisingly, been nominated for ‘Best Global Music Performance’ for next year’s Grammy Awards.

His ‘Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition’ album has also been nominated for ‘Best Global Music Album’.

In December, the music star thrilled fans at a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London. The three-day event featured several international celebrities onstage and as spectators

2. Burna Boy (Musician)

Pulse Nigeria

2021 was undeniably a spectacular one for Burna Boy!

The African Giant ate big at the 2021 Grammys, finally winning his much-awaited 'Best Global Music Album' award for Twice As Tall.

His victory was celebrated globally, regarded as a statement of how far the music industry in Nigeria has grown.

Pulse Nigeria

Aside from winning one of the most coveted music awards in the world, the music star blew the minds of even his critics with a headline show at the O2 Arena in London.

3. Davido (Musician)

Pulse Nigeria

Davido remains one of the most talked-about and popular celebrities from this part of the world. In 2021, the music star made the headlines for several reasons, as usual.

In March, his relationship with his now-estranged fiancee, Chioma Rowland, crashed, a bit of celebrity gossip that was one of the most talked-about in the country all year.

Away from the relationship drama, the music star sent social media into a frenzy in November when he shared his bank account number on Twitter asking close friends to send him money for his 29th birthday.

Pulse Nigeria

That single tweet became the biggest trending topic on Twitter globally for 24 hours. The billionaire heir raised N200 million and gave it away to charity, adding N50 million more from his own pocket.

On the music scene, his collaboration with Adekunle Gold in the song 'High' has been described as one of the biggest in the industry. Music streaming platform, Spotify, named him the third most streamed artist in Nigeria.

4. Obi Cubana (Socialite)

Pulse Nigeria

In the hospitality business, Obinna Iyeigbu popularly known as Obi Cubana was already a known face. However, on social media, he started gathering a lot of fans because of his flamboyant lifestyle.

While a lot of people were still trying to figure out who the businessman was, he threw what has been described as 'the event of the year.'

Pulse Nigeria

Obi Cubana first announced plans to bury his late mother on social media in September. The burial was attended by friends and close associates of the businessman. It was a show of wealth and the extravagant lifestyle of some of the wealthy folks in the country.

The event was so huge that several Nigerian music stars like Davido, D'banj, Phyno and Patoranking performed for the villagers in his small community, Oba.

5. Whitemoney (Reality TV star)

Pulse Nigeria

Every year, Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, gives birth to a new set of celebrities. One celebrity that sure got everyone talking during its sixth season was Whitemoney.

From the moment he stepped on stage during the premiere of the show, he was on the lips of everyone who watched. Even those who weren't into the reality TV show knew who Whitemoney was.

Pulse Nigeria

It didn't come as a surprise when on the night of the finale, the multi-talented reality TV star was named the winner of the season.

6. Liquorose (Reality TV star)

Pulse Nigeria

Liquorose had gained around 1 million followers on Instagram before stepping into the Big Brother Naija house. The professional dancer's performance on the show was well-received as her fans doubled.

Not only did she become one of the most talked-about reality TV stars of all time, but her fan base also grew so much it was ill-advised to make any negative remarks about the Edo State-born dancer.

Pulse Nigeria

Liquorose did not win the sixth season of the reality TV show but certainly stood and became as popular as the biggest reality TV stars from previous seasons.

7. Mr Macaroni (Instagram comedian)

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Macaroni rode on not just his prowess as an outstanding skit maker but the tremendous effort he put into the #EndSARS protest in 2020. He became the unofficial voice for many young Nigerians.

When the Lagos State government announced earlier this year plans to reopen the Lekki Toll Gate, he joined several Nigerians to lead a protest. He was arrested and assaulted during the protest.

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Macaroni's influence and popularity grew so much that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, publicly invited him and some celebrities for a 'walk of peace' to bring about peace and harmony after October 20, 2020 killings at the toll gate.

The comedian declined the offer.

8. Tems (Musician)

Pulse Nigeria

A newcomer on this list, Tems would probably describe 2021 as one of her best years. The music star was already having an amazing career which many still describe as an overnight sensation.

Her remarkable performance in Wizkid's hit single 'Essence' has won her plaudits and helped propel her career and popularity.

Pulse Nigeria

Featuring on the song has also earned her a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Global Music Performance’.

She also released her own EP, ‘If Orange Was a Place’, and featured on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album.

9. Tiwa Savage (Musician)

Pulse Nigeria

Tiwa Savage had a very fulfilling 2021 career-wise. She released her EP 'Water and Garri' in August. The major talking point from that EP was her collaboration with American music star Brandy on the single 'Somebody's Son.'

Instagram

The music star also had some downsides during the year. First was her almost physical altercation with Seyi Shay. Lest we forget the death of her father and the infamous sex tape.

10. Maria Chike Benjamin (Reality TV star)

Pulse Nigeria

Up until the sixth season of Big Brother Naija kicked off, little or nothing was known about Maria. The former cabin crew member rose to stardom during her stay in the Big Brother house.

Maybe it was her stunning looks, accent, or mischievous deeds while in the house, there was something that made Maria the talk of the town.

Pulse Nigeria

Her shocking early eviction from the show didn't stop her from making the headlines.