10 hottest male celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

These hunks haven't just exemplified themselves professionally but they've also given reasons why many people, especially the ladies, find them irresistibly attractive.

They can be described as some of the sexiest men in Nigeria with looks to die for, abs made for the runway, and a social media presence filled with endless engagements.

1. Ebuka (Media Personality)

For the second year in a row, Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the hottest male celebrity in Nigeria. He was unarguably the busiest celebrity in town with many shows and gigs. He is probably the most sought-after MC in the country at the moment.

As usual, he gave a spectacular performance as the host of the sixth season of the country's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

For every eviction night, the University of Abuja-trained lawyer gave reasons why the ladies find him so attractive in his trendsetting outfits.

2. Pere (Reality TV star)

Every year, Big Brother Naija gives birth to not just new celebrities but some of the finest men and women. The sixth season of the reality TV show saw the emergence of one of the finest men on TV, Pere.

The US marine and actor was a beauty to behold during his stay in the house. Coupled with his mischievous antecedents which earned the name 'General Pere', the actor became not just a household name but a crush of many ladies.

3. Cross (Reality TV star)

Another young man that shot to the limelight after his appearance on Big Brother Naija this year is Cross. Okay, he may not be one of the most popular reality TV stars in town but he sure has the looks to get everyone's attention in a room.

Cross was one of the hottest guys from the sixth season of the reality TV show and the ladies couldn't get their eyes and hands off him. Even when he had the now-famous Snapchat nude video moment, it still didn't take the fact the well-chiseled young man still got game.

4. Falz (Musician)

Folarin Falana also known as Falz can be described as everything there is in the entertainment world. It will be okay to say Falz was one of the busiest celebrities in the year.

He dropped a number of songs which did well. The music star also spent part of the year doing one thing most people have come to admire him for, activism.

When the music star wasn't dropping new songs and collaborations, he continued to showcase why he is known as one of the most fashionable guys in town.

5. Adekunle Gold (Musician)

We still can't forget in a hurry how Adekunle Gold gave his career and fashion style a turnaround in 2020. Since then there has been no going back for the music star.

In 2021, he continued to drop hit songs including 'Sinner' and 'High,' a monster hit collaboration with Davido. Well, he has continued to give reasons why joining the beard gang isn't such a bad idea after all.

6. Ladi Poe (Musician)

Ladi Poe has always been in the music scene but 2021 was definitely his year of unmeasurable success. From the moment he dropped the single 'Feelings' feat Buju, it became an instant hit.

While many were still trying to figure how he was able to have one of the most played songs on Tiktok and Instagram Reels, some others like the ladies couldn't wrap their heads around the idea the cute young man has a partner and welcomed a child in the heat of the moment.

7. Made Kuti (Musician)

It is no news that the most popular musical dynasty from this part of the world is the Kuti family. Aside from having some of the most talented musicians from Nigeria, the new generation Kuti has one of the finest young singers in the country.

Made Kuti isn't only super talented but also has a slim figure and infectious smile that would knock any lady off her feet. His career has been on the rise all through the year. He rounded up 2021 with a concert and Grammy award nomination.

8. Burna Boy (Musician)

Burna Boy makes it to our list for the third year in a row for so many reasons. His continuous career success following the releases of several hit songs during the year in review serves him a spot on this list.

What's a list without the Nigerian bad boy who is never shy to say it as it is. Lest we forget, you can't be Stefflon Don's boo and not be one of the hottest men around.

9. Emmanuel (Reality TV star)

Another fine young man that emerged from the sixth season of Big Brother Naija in 2021 was Emmanuel. Interestingly, prior to joining the reality TV show, he was the reigning Mr Africa.

Despite his quiet presence during his stay in the show, his charming looks didn't go unnoticed. We guess that was why his romance with fellow reality TV star, Liquorose, was the most talked-about during the sixth season of the show.

10. Vector (Musician)

Unarguably one of the most talented rappers from this side of the world, Vector rounds up our list as the 10th hottest male celebrity for 2021. Aside from his 'the guy next door' look and charming smile, the rapper had a very good year.

