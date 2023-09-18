ADVERTISEMENT
Captain Jack Rum is a proud sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Captain Jack Rum is sponsoring the Dance and Comedy categories of the Pulse Influencer Awards.

In 2015, Stellar Beverages Limited started local production of Captain Jack Rum, a brand inspired by legends of 17th-century Caribbean pirates who were given a rum ration at noon every day to keep their spirits high during their adventures at sea.

Its range of products, which commonly contain demineralised water and ethyl alcohol, includes Captain Jack Extra Strong White Rum, Captain Jack Café Rum and Captain Jack Dark Rum.

Captain Jack Rum is sponsoring the Dance and Comedy categories of the Pulse Influencer Awards, which celebrates the digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers.

PIA is held simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire and recognises individuals who have used social media as a platform to create value, share ideas, and build large, active communities.

Pulse Nigeria is looking forward to an even bigger celebration this year with the theme of The Golden Era — Bold & Elegant.

The award is currently in its voting phase, with dozens of influencers hoping their fans make them winners in October.

The award finale promises to be a celebration of glamour, food and drinks, content creation, and networking opportunities.

