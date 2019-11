The event was attended by dignitaries such as the former governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba; Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President, Ade Ipaye; Google Country Manager, Juliet Ehimuan; Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State Governor, Muhammadu Sani Abdullahi; actress and producer, Lala Akindoju; comedian, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, among others.

Themed Nigeria’s New Tribe, The Future Awards Africa celebrates young, inspiring nominees who are breaking boundaries across several industries, and changing the narrative through their talent, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community advocacy.

The Future Awards Africa 2019 is brought to you by The Future Project and RED | For Africa, with support from Mitsubishi, 7Up, CMA Group, Vanguard Allure, Cool FM, Emmanuel Oyeleke Photography, Nigerian Info, Wazobia FM, BellaNaija, Pulse, African Movie Channels, Folio by CNN, FilmHouse, Olorisupergal, Channels Television, Legit, TheCable, Ono Bello, Style Vitae, and Pop Central.

Here is the full list of winners:

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Timini Egbuson (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE

Uka Eje (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY

Hamzat Lawal (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ARTS (VISUAL & APPLIED)

Ken Nwadiogbu (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION

Isaac Success (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM-MAKING

Dare Olaitan (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LITERATURE

Otosirieze Obi-Young (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA

Samuel Ajiboye (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC:

Damini Ebunoluwa ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE:

Bukky Akomolafe (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR OAP (VISUAL & AUDIO)

Simi ‘Drey’Adejumo (21)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE

Adetola Onayemi (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SPORTS

Israel Adesanya (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR EDUCATION

Olaseni Cole (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Zang Luka Bot (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Tuboboreni Sandrah (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS

Olawale Ayilara (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

Shola Lawal (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Tolani Alli (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

