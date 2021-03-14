Burna Boy takes home Best World Music Album for 'Twice As Tall' at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & WizKid also won Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl"

Burna Boy and Wizkid have also become Nigeria’s second and third Grammy winners after Sikiru Adepoju.

Burna Boy has won the Best World Music Album for Twice As Tall at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards. The win marks Burna Boy’s first Grammy Award after being nominated last year.

During his acceptance speech, Burna Boy celebrated a new generation of African artists coming up to represent the continent while thanking his family and friends for their continued support.

His album Twice as Tall won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar). The album was produced by Telz, P2J, Timbaland, Leriq, Rexxie, Skread, Andre Harris, Jae5, Mike Dean, and many more.

In November, the Recording Academy announced plans to change the name of Best World Music Album to Best Global Music Album, saying it’s a step toward “a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term.” The statement added: “The change symbolises a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk, and ‘non-American’ that the former term embodied while adapting to current listening trends and cultural evolution among the diverse communities it may represent.”

Wizkid wins big with “Brown Skin Girl.”

In what is clearly a big night for Nigeria’s music industry, Wizkid has also won a Grammy award for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" alongside Beyoncé & Blue Ivy at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Their video bested fellow nominees Future with Drake, Anderson .Paak, Harry Styles, and Woodkid.

Wizkid will get the Gramophone for his role on the song and in the video as The Best Music Video award is usually given to the artist, video director and video producer. As of the time of this win, the video has over 31 million views on YouTube.