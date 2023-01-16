ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

Adeayo Adebiyi

The housemates of the 2023 Big Brother Titans held their first round of eviction nominations on Monday, 16th January 2023 after the head-of-house game which was won by Mmeli.

Big Brother Titans
Big Brother Titans

As is the custom with the Big Brother reality show, Mmeli was immune from eviction nominations as she won the head of house games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

How the housemates voted: Just 24 hours into the house, the housemates are still warming up to each other and the nominations were largely based on the little information they have on each other.

Below is how the housemates voted.

1. IPeleng - Jenni O and Olivia

2. Blaqboi - Yemi and Yaya

3. Yaya - Nana and Blaqboi

4. Ebubu - Justin and Nana

5. Nelisa - Khosi and Nana

6. Marvin - Justin and Khosi

7. Yemi - Olivia and Nana

8. Khosi - Jaypee and Jenni O

9. Kanaga Jnr. - Lukay and Olivia

10. Tsatsii - Nana and Lukay

11. Olivia - Khosi and Yemi

12. Justin - Nelisa and Nana

13. Jaypee - Yemi Cregx and Khosi

14.Thabang - Justin and Nana

15. Yvonne - Marvin and Tsatsi

16. Lukay - Olivia and Justin

17. Nana - Yemi and Jaypee

18. Juicy J - Nana and Justin

19. Jenni O - Khosi and Tsatsi

20. Mmeli - Nana and Kanaga Jnr

Nana was the most nominated as she was put up for eviction by 8 housemates.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

Big Brother Titans housemates hold first eviction nominations

BBTitans: Mmeli becomes show's first Head of House, Khosi is Tail

BBTitans: Mmeli becomes show's first Head of House, Khosi is Tail

'He has always been there for me,' Ubi Franklin says on relationship with Davido

'He has always been there for me,' Ubi Franklin says on relationship with Davido

How Nigerian fans reacted to #BBTitans opening night

How Nigerian fans reacted to #BBTitans opening night

Avia-Samara partners with MC EdoPikin as her brand ambassador

Avia-Samara partners with MC EdoPikin as her brand ambassador

Aproko Doctor opens up on recent battle with brain tumour

Aproko Doctor opens up on recent battle with brain tumour

Comedian AY and his wife Mabel pray for their daughter as she celebrates first birthday

Comedian AY and his wife Mabel pray for their daughter as she celebrates first birthday

Libianca's 'People' tops the UK Official Afrobeats Chart

Libianca's 'People' tops the UK Official Afrobeats Chart

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake win 2023 AFRIMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ star-studded traditional marriage

Here's your first look at Nkiru Sylvanus’ traditional marriage

Mercy Johnson Okojie

'I had my thyroid removed due to cancer scare'- Mercy Johnson reveals health condition

‘Big Brother Titans’

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

BBNaija Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23 [Kemi Filani]

BBNaija's Chichi gets dragged for claiming she's 23, trolls dig out old photos