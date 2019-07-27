One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2019 reality television show tagged “Pepper Dem“, Ike specifically, said he stole his fellow housemates' Bet9ja coins because of his girlfriend, Mercy.

Esther, when asked by other housemates how she misplaced her coins, she claimed that she placed her coins in her purse which houses her mic, but was unable to recall where she dropped her purse.

When further questioned, Esther said she might have forgotten the purse in the bathroom when she went to use the toilet.

While the housemates were still looking for the missing coins, Ike and Mercy were spotted discussing in one of the rooms, with the topic of the discussion centered on the missing coins.

During the discussion, Mercy, who is Ike’s girlfriend in the house, told the “American gangster” as he is fondly called, to return the coins.

“Please go and drop Esther’s coins in her locker,” Mercy told her boyfriend Ike.

In response, Ike said: “I want to teach her a lesson but I will do whatever you want, I will put it on Nelson’s locker.”

ALSO READ: BBNaija 2019: Khafi shares with housemates how she lost an election in the United Kingdom

However, Nelson is Esther’s closest male friend in the house, no thanks to her “love feud” with Frodd, whom she rejected some days ago.

Unable to get Esther, Frodd had approached Ike on Thursday for help, which Ike promised to.

Less than 24 hours after their discussion, Ike stole Esther’s coins with ease on Friday night.

“I was not happy stealing Esther’s coins I only did it because I didn’t want to jeopardize what we have,” Ike told Mercy.

Giving a reason for his decision to steal the coins, Ike told Mercy that he had to do it in order not to jeopardize what they have.