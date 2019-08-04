The new additions to the ‘Pepper Dem’ house Venita Akpofure, Elozonam Ogbolu, Enkay, Cindy Okafor and Joe Abdallah paired with the old housemates to rock the party.

Led by Khafi, housemates also formed their own dance routine which is usual for BBnaija housemates. Season after season, signature dance steps have been associated with housemates.

Reacting on social media and on Twitter precisely, some fans of the TV show applauded the rising interest in the parties and appreciated the new housemates for adding some real spice, especially the dance routine.

@Bam_mide tweeted, “This is the best party ever in that house.”

@Beedizzle said, “#Bbnaija the parties are getting better week on week.”

@Temmy_NGO said, “Today’s party is absolutely lit!!! I give it up for this Dj.”

@Moniquebrown said, “But this Dj Sose is too lit! And this is the best part they’ve had so far, hands down. The new housemates are a mood tbh.”

@Mizzkay said, “The DJ is lit and the new housemates brought a whole new energy to the house.”

With the addition of five new housemates, at least one housemate will be evicted today Sunday, August 4, 2019 having Mike, Tacha, Jeff and Omashola up for eviction.