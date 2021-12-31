Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger is now officially divorced from Maria Shriver only ten years after the couple separated in 2011. The couple separated in 2011 when Shriver filed for divorce after Schwarzenegger allegedly cheated with the family’s nanny. The former Governor of California cheated with Mildred Baena in 1997 who he allegedly had a son with. Shriver cited “irreconcilable reasons” as the reason she filed for divorce which took so long to dissolve due to the couple’s many assets that required diplomatic dividing among both parties.