Arnold Schwarzenegger is now officially divorced from Maria Shriver only ten years after the couple separated in 2011. The couple separated in 2011 when Shriver filed for divorce after Schwarzenegger allegedly cheated with the family’s nanny. The former Governor of California cheated with Mildred Baena in 1997 who he allegedly had a son with. Shriver cited “irreconcilable reasons” as the reason she filed for divorce which took so long to dissolve due to the couple’s many assets that required diplomatic dividing among both parties.
Arnold Schwarzenegger finalizes divorce
The legendary actor is now officially divorced from ex-wife only ten years later.
The actor admitted that he told his wife about his infidelity when questioned after she filed for a divorce in 2011 to dissolve their 25 year old marriage that had produced 4 children. "After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago," Schwarzenegger had said when he was questioned about the matter by the Los Angeles Times in 2011 shortly after he admitted to cheating on Shriver.
The dissolution was approved by a judge earlier this month and has only been entered into the system by a sitting judge on Tuesday according to information obtained by TMZ.
