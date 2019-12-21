All White Party 2019 - Sky Lounge Entertainment

As the year gallops to an end, SKY LOUNGE, a subsidiary of SKY MALL Lagos, has put together lined-up events to end 2019 in a grand style.

Our first themed party ”ALL WHITE PARTY 2019”, organized by Sky Lounge entertainment, is about to take centre stage at SKY MALL, Sangotedo - Lekki, Lagos.

"ALL WHITE PARTY 2019" is a 1-Day show, featuring a list of talented and outstanding artistes from Nigeria and across the world.

Sky Lounge ‘’ALL WHITE PARTY’’ will feature some of Africa’s celebrated artists such as Mr. REAL, DJ Ssnatch, Twist Berry, Lil Wealth, DJ Debby, Bobbyiano Vani, Jaybow ‘’Sweana Girls from Amsterdam’’ and many more.

The party kicks off on 22nd December 2019 at SKY MALL.

Brace yourselves as Sky Lounge Entertainment is set to take you on an absolutely enthralling and mind-blowing ride this Christmas.

Sky Lounge Entertainment... Let’s raise the roof!!.

Sky Lounge ‘’ALL WHITE PARTY’’ is sponsored by Bildiamo Group, and proudly supported by Sky Cinemas and ROSTICKS. @skycinemasng @skymallng @rosticksng @skybayng @skymartng

