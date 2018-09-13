Dare2Dream Season 5: Celebrities watch the birth of new stars

news

It was a promising evening from the very start. The fire dancers performed for the guests on the red carpet while beautiful ladies and founders of Dare2Dream welcomed the famous and successful in Lagos.

The celebrity list was impressive. In no particular order, there was actress Kate Henshaw, celebrity businesswoman Bolanle Austen Peters, fashion icon Denola Gray, celebrity wife Anita Okoye, creative artist and photographer Kelechi Amadi Obi, OAP Sammy Walsh, talk show host and style icon Nike Osinowo, soul singer Falana and singer/actor Ikechukwu amongst the guests attending this event.

The Grand Jurors were also an impressive cast.

A-list actor Dakore Egbuson Akande, celebrity designer Mai Atafo, foremost music and advertising executive Steve Babaeko and maverick television personality Denrele Edun made up the team of jurors for the evening.

The guests of power personalities were enthralled in a production titled “This is Nigeria” performed by the 2018 class of dreamers. It has been a long journey for months starting from the campus tour where they were all discovered to this point when they were shining gemstones; set on a stage, ready to meet the world.

Dreamer alumni Teejay Ameen hosted the event and he introduced the new dreamers to a platform that launched him out a few years ago. Every performance was unforgettable. There was rap and spoken word and dance. There was fashion and amazing models on the catwalk.

And there was more

There is always so much more with Dare2Dream. The guests were further serenaded by Legendary Suni, Dare2Dream alumni and winner Season 1& 2 and the African gentleman Ric Hassani. There were sterling dance acts performed by Royal DC who won in Jos but did not make it to bootcamp. Promiz the Beatboxer who won Season 4 best performing artiste also thrilled the audience with his performance.

DJ was top notch as he did what he knew to do best. KLM boss who sponsored last year’s winners to Zurich spoke about the airline’s commitment to Nigeria and to the young and talented.

Eventually, the evening came to an end. Hearts pounded as the winners were to be announced. Mai Atafo performed the honours of welcoming Yahaya into the league of fashion designers. Beautiful Dakore Akande crowned Olamide as the model of the season and Denrele Edun, with drama declared Ella winner of the artiste category.

The guests were in no hurry to leave as the magic lingered. If you missed the event, do not worry as the show will be shown on television. Keep watching this space.

For Terms, Conditions and more details, visit www.dare2dreamng.com;

IG and FB: dare2dreamng

Dare2Dream Season 5 is powered by Imperial Leather

Sponsored by FCMB

TV: Africa Magic, Wazobia TV, Wazobia Max

Radio: Cool FM, Wazobia FM

Web: bellanaija.com, Pulse.ng, 9jacampusstyle

Executive Producer: Kinabuti

This is a featured post