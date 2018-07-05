news

Are you ready Uniport?!The tour asked when they arrived Port Harcourt.

Oh yes! Uniport was ready.

Last season was still fresh on their minds and they were expecting more. They would not be disappointed because Season 5 actually had MORE to offer and Uniport was going to be pleased to see who was part of the team.

Joining the tour was media celebrity and multi-talented personality Denrele Edun. He was going to electrify Uniport shortly but the campus did not know that yet.

Before arriving campus, co-founder Kinabuti Caterina Bortolussi and Denrele hit the media houses. The first stop was Wazobia TV where they joined host Mayowa on the Gudu Morning Naija show. Mayowa is proudly a Dare2Dream Season 4 alumni. From TV, the pair proceeded to Cool FM for a radio interview before storming the campus.

As expected, the turn out was MASSIVE and the campus was wild with excitement from the very start. Denrele on Uniport was an instant hit. The media personality had a lot of love and energy to offer and was similarly received with a lot of love.

The celebrity was not all about star power either and he joined the panel of judges at the International Students Centre where the auditions were going on. His presence on the panel of judges served as inspiration for the dreamers to do their best and seize the chance they have been offered.

Outside the hall. Sponsors Golden Penny, Masters of Style Imperial Leather and Canoe entertained other youth who came to watch the show. There was no lack of entertainment in the hall or outside.

The Executive Director, Retail Banking, FCMB, Olu Akanmu stated again why the Bank was proud to be associated with the program ‘’The Dare2Dream empowerment programme has continued to transform the lives of young people. We are proud to be part of the success story of those that have benefited from our sponsorship of the programme over the years’’.

There is no doubt that there are so many success stories waiting to happen in UNIPORT. You too can be a dreamer, so why not join the train?

Day 2 of the auditions continue tomorrow at The International Student Center. You too can be a DREAMER!!!!

