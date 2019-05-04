Controversial police boss, Abayomi Shogunle has reportedly been transferred from Lagos to Nkalagu in Ebonyi State.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police was transferred following several complaints about his reactions and seemingly unconcerned dispositions towards people's complaints about Police brutality and officers alleged misbehaviour.

In recent times, Shogunle has made some defensive and controversial comments on issues concerning the Nigerian Police Force some of which have caused outrage on social media.

Due to his many comments about issues bordering on police brutality, extortion and alleged rape of some women arrested by policemen in Abuja, many Nigerians have called on the Police Force to call Shogunle to order.

Recently, the police boss made a seemingly defensive comment about police officers who allegedly raped some women in Abuja.

In one of his tweets, Shogunle reminded “those making noise on the clampdown on prostitutes in Abuja that prostitutes don’t pay tax” adding that their business “is a crime under the law”.

He tweeted: Those making noise on the clampdown on prostitutes in #Abuja; •Prostitution is a crime under the law •P is a sin under the 2 main religions of FCT residents •Medicine says P is spreading HIV & STD •P is lifeline of violent criminals •P don’t pay tax culture frowns at P.

The police officer's tweet caused outrage on Twitter as many Nigerians called him out and questioned his competence as the Head of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of the Nigerian Police Force in Lagos.

Also, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, following the killing of Kolade Johnson by Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan in Lagos, Shogunle advised Nigerians to communicate with police officers in Pidgin English to avoid getting into trouble with them.

He tweeted: ‘’For now, don’t go and be speaking Queen’s English with them on the road. For proper understanding talk to them in Pidgin, another way to avoid kasala”.

This tweet caused another outrage on social media as many believed he was trying to justify police brutality, while others called for his dismissal.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting to reports about Shogunle’s transfer from Lagos to Ebonyi state. Read what Nigerians on Twitter are saying about the police officer's transfer to Nkalagu.

Until now, Abayomi Shogunle was the Head of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit in Lagos, and at the time of filing this report, the new position the Assistant Commissioner of Police assumes in Ebonyi has not yet been confirmed, and neither has the police officer said or tweeted anything about his alleged transfer.