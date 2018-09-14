Why Federal Universities are overcrowded

news

Year in year out, admission seekers always consider Federal Universities above the tertiary institutions established by state governments.

Only the few whose parents have the means consider private universities.

Federal Universities are the brides for admission seekers. For some of them, it is either a first generation Nigeria University or private tertiary institution

The first generation universities are those institutions created in the 60s by the Federal government and all the six of them were established long before Nigeria started making money from oil.

These schools used to have the best facilities and amenities. Some of them still do have good structures.

With the situation of education in Nigeria, some state government-owned universities are trying their best t provide quality education. For instance, schools like Lagos State University, LASU and Ladoke Akintola University, LAUTECH compete with the Federal ones in university ranking.

Nevertheless, admission seekers consider Federal Universities more than others during their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination registration and thus make the schools overcrowded.

Explaining why the first and second generation institutions are overcrowded every admission year, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Prof Felix Salako attributed the situation to affordability and quality of education the Federal Universities offer.

Salako said many students will want to come to federal universities because they know their parents cannot afford the cost of going to private universities.

Similarly, apart from the perceived pedigree and quality of education at Federal Universities, many students may not like to go to state universities, because like their private counterpart, they can be very expensive.

For instance, undergraduates at Kwara State Polytechnic are paying as much as N190,000 for tuition while the non-indigenes among them pay much more.

Federal Universities are inexpensive. The highest fees any student can pay at Federal University is probably N50,000.

Interestingly, the University of Ilorin is arguably the most expensive Federal University in Nigeria. It is the only university that guarantees its undergraduates a solid academic stability.

So, the main reasons why most admission candidates prefer to choose Federal Universities above their state counterpart is due to the perceived standard in Federal Universities and the fact that they are cheaper than the ones established state government.