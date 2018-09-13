Pulse.ng logo
WAEC warns candidates to beware of social media exam questions

WASSCE/GCE WAEC warns candidates to beware of fake questions on social media

WAEC warns that the fake questions on social media are capable of threatening the performance of the candidates.

  Published: , Refreshed:
WAEC warns candidates to beware of fake questions on social media play

Private Candidates writing WAEC/GCE examinations

(Premiumtimes)

WAEC has warned candidates to beware of fraudsters who post past questions on social media

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has warned candidates writing the November/December edition of its exams to beware of fraudsters who share questions on social media platforms to deceive them.

The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu cautioned the candidates in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

How to check NECO result play

Senior secondary school students writing examination

(Punch)

 

Ojijeogwu said the fraudsters are posting WAEC past questions on social media and claiming that “they are the papers to be written by candidates.”

WAEC also shared the message on its Twitter handle asking the candidates to ignore the purported questions.

 

The statement reads:

The attention of WAEC has been drawn to the activities of fraudsters that are capable of jeopardising the performance of gullible candidates in the ongoing WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2018-Second Series in Nigeria.

The council has observed with dismay that past questions are being posted via WhatsApp and criminal websites by fraudulent individuals, which they claim are that of yet to be written papers.

For instance, the question paper for Principles of Cost Accounting that was written in Sierra Leone and Gambia on Thursday (today) are being circulated by these criminally-minded elements

The paper is circulated for candidates in Nigeria as Financial Accounting, slated for tomorrow (Friday).

The success of our candidates is our major concern and the council wishes to advise all candidates not to fall prey to these fraudsters but rather concentrate on their studies.

