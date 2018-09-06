Pulse.ng logo
WAEC to decide on withheld SSCE results in September

WAEC to decide on withheld SSCE results in September

WAEC says the fate of all withheld results will be determined at the Nigeria Examinations Committee in September.

Exam body readjusts timetable to accommodate Muslims' interest play

Secondary School students writing WAEC exams.

(Ekiti State Government)

The West Africa Examination Council has announced on its Twitter handle that the 2018 WASSCE results were withheld in July will either be released or cancelled in September.

Recall that on Tuesday, July 3, the Council's Head of Public Affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu announced on Twitter that the 2018 May/June WASSCE results would be released on Wednesday afternoon.

And as usual, the exam body did not release some results for some reasons.

WAEC releases 2018 SSCE results, as 50% pass Math, English play

42 students in Bayelsa may  miss the 2018 SSCE because their registration fees were stolen.

(Buzznigeria)

 

However, a curious tweeter user, Abdulaziz Suaimon, @AbdulazizGarki9 asked WAEC about the withheld results and the exam body replied saying, ''held or withheld results will be decided (either to be cancelled or released) by the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) during their meeting next month''.

Social media enhances communication between WAEC and candidates

In the past, before the advent of social media, when results are withheld, candidates might hear anything about it again. They were often left to assume that their results have been cancelled.

ALSO READ: 5 things to know about the new varsity in Delta state

But now, the presence of the exam body on social media platforms is helping the candidates to get instant responses to such sundry issues as delay in the release of result.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

