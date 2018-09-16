Violence disrupts students' election in Warri

news

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS election in Warri turned out to be inconclusive as violence erupted leaving many injured.

According to Daily Post, the real cause of the violence is still sketchy but some of the students have reportedly been arrested by the police.

Some of the students sustained injuries as the violent students reportedly attacked each other with dangerous weapons like battle axes, bottles and daggers.

Policemen deployed to the venue of the election, Dom-Domingos College had to shot in the air to disperse the students and arrested some of them.

Daily Post reports that the Police whisked some of the students away from the venue in NANS’ official bus before arresting others.