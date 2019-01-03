Dr Umar Saganuwan, the Chairman of the committee, made the appeal at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja , while speaking on the alleged anomalies in the appointment of the Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JAC comprises Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutes of Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

‎Saganuwan noted that it was the responsibility of the Governing Council to appoint Rectors of Federal polytechnics.

He, therefore, faulted the by the council of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida not to advertise the position of the Rector before appointing one.

He said that the tenure of the present Rector, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, would expire on May 22, 2019, after which he would have just two years before retirement. ‎

“Prior to the appointment of the incumbent Rector, Dr Abubakar Dzukogi, the advertisement for the post dated Oct. 22, 2014, stated that the applicant for the Rector must not be more that 60 years‎.

“This is contrary to the guidelines for appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provost which states that the Rector must not be more than 55 years as at the time of assumption of duty.

“This section was manipulated in favour of the incumbent Rector, who was 59 years as at the time of the advertisement.

“Due to his retirement age, he is statutorily not qualified to be reappointed for a second tenure.

“By convention and in compliance with Government regulations, the council ought to have advertised the vacancy of such position at least six months before the end of the tenure of the incumbent occupier, to allow for smooth transition.”

He alleged that since the incumbent rector’s assumption of office, the polytechnic had not witnessed peace, leading to series of face-offs between the unions and management.

Saganuwan also alleged that petitions of financial misappropriation and misdemeanor against the current rector seemed to have been suppressed by certain forces.

“It is in view of the above that we humbly appeal to you to negate any ploy from any quarter to lure you into subscribing to illegality for the incumbent rector’s two-year tenure extension or elongation as this will amount to enshrining corruption in our already corrupt system.

“We request for your intervention to advertise the position of the rector in line with statutory provision and in conformity with due process to allow for industrial harmony in the institution.

“In the same vein, we appeal for your assent to the Polytechnic Act Amendment Bill before you, to resolve most of the lingering problems in the Polytechnics.”‎

Meanwhile, in another news conference minutes later, Mr Femi Fashagba, Secretary, Concerned Academic Staff of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, told journalists that all the allegations against the rector were frivolous, mischievous and borne out of deliberate attempts to discredit the works of the incumbent rector.

Fashagba also said that by all standards and the provisions of the Polytechnics Act , the incumbent rector had the right to apply for renewal.

“Since the inception of his administration, the rector has taken developmental strides to the next level in the Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

He, therefore, urged Buhari to discountenance the contents of the open letter by Saganuwan as it did not represent the interest of the entire academic community in the polytechnic.

“We request your honour to approve the quest for the re-appointment of Dzukogi as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida,”‎ Fashagba said.