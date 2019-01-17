This, according to him, is a way of addressing the emerging security challenges on the campus.

Abdulkareem spoke on Thursday while addressing the 55th Congregation of the University, the second he would be presiding over since he assumed leadership of the institution.

The VC, a Professor of Chemical Engineering, said the recruitment of more security personnel and erection of the CCTV cameras across the campus would ensure proper surveillance and protection of lives and property of members of the University community.

Abdulkareem assured members of the University community of the readiness of his administration to enhance their welfare and provide adequate service delivery within the limit of the available resources.

He expressed joy over the significant improvement recorded in the institution’s finances as compared to what was obtainable when he assumed duties.

The VC said that the situation had enabled the settlement of a large chunk of the debt he inherited.

“As time progresses, more physical projects, fascinating programmes and exciting staff welfare packages will be embarked upon to sustain stability and harmony on campus with a view to maintaining the University’s leading position,” he said.

Abdulkareem also justified the recent adjustment in staff configuration which affected those on contract employment.

He said that arrangement was ongoing to hire various categories of staff on permanent basis.

The VC also acknowledged the positive contributions of staff, and their invaluable suggestions on how to run the university efficiently.

He, however, urged them to cultivate and exhibit the culture of discipline with particular reference to punctuality.

Abdulkareem challenged lecturers to be mindful of the need to properly groom their students who see them as role models in their different disciplines.

He noted that the more prepared they are for teaching, the better they handle the pedagogical and practical needs of their students who are the basis for which the University exists.

The VC urged the staff to pursue intellectual excellence.