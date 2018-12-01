news

The University of Ilorin has reportedly expelled a final year student, Alada Babatunde for alleged examination misconduct.

According to Premium Times, the university said the student was caught with a Blackberry cell phone containing materials relevant to the examination written on July 24 during the rain semester of 2016/2017 academic session.

The University management said Babatunde was expelled after the Students’ Disciplinary Committee found him guilty of examination misconduct.

However, in a letter to the Students’ Disciplinary Committee, the student denied the allegation saying he did not indulge in any act of misconduct during the examination.

His letter to the SDC read in part:

“It is worthy to note that the phone was switched off while charging and kept in a place very far from my reach (at the window side, to avoid it being stolen) when the invigilator saw it and took it, while the exam was on-going.

“As I look forward to your compassionate consideration on the regrettable mistake of keeping the switched off phone close to the examination hall, I also tender my apology that it was not intended for any form of examination malpractice or misconduct,”

“Neither was my phone or alleged materials viewed in my presence to guarantee fair hearing despite the demand of the chairperson of the SDC, Professor N. Y. S. Ijaiya to see the invigilator, to ensure a fair hearing and a just conclusion.”

“I was surprised that the SDC could have drawn some recommendations to the Vice-Chancellor in a case where no real proceeding was ever conducted,”