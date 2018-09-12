Pulse.ng logo
UNILAG to boost knowledge production with continental outlook

Prof. Wellington Oyibo says knowledge production will provide solutions to many problems in Africa.

UNILAG Gate

(Pulse)

The Research and Innovation Office of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has reportedly announced that the recent launch of two Africa Centres of Excellence in the institution would boost knowledge production with a continental outlook.

The Director of the office, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, said this while reflecting on the Centres of Excellence launched on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

According to NAN, the university in conjunction with the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA), launched Centres of Excellence for Unemployment and Skills Development in Africa and Urbanisation and Habitable Cities in Africa.

Oyibo said such knowledge production will have elements of capacity building through doctoral research and training of PhD students that will be of high-level manpower to address several issues in the areas of unemployment, industrialisation and smart cities.

“In Africa today, part of the most worrisome challenges we face is that of the high youth unemployment rate just like we have issues of slums and many others.

“So, with such knowledge production too, there will be top level capacity building that will bring solutions to the multi-faceted challenges plaguing the continent.

“And UNILAG as an institution is already taking leadership in that area,’’ he said.

The Director also said the university, apart from the top-level capacity building, was researching into new software, security solutions and others.

