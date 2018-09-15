UNILAG School of Foundation set for 2nd entrance examination

news

The School of Foundation, University of Lagos (UNILAG), is to conduct the second entrance examination for the 2018 academic session.

The Director of the School, Prof. Timothy Nubi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, the second entrance examination is to give another opportunity to all candidates who missed the first one that was conducted on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

NAN reports that students, who successfully completed the foundation programme, will be offered direct entry admission into the second year of degree programmes through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The examination is administered by the Joint University Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB).

Nubi said that preparations for the smooth conduct of the second entrance examination into the school have already been concluded.

“We are ready for the second entrance examination as we will commence the sales of forms on Monday Sept. 17

“The sales of forms will last for only 10 days and the examination will take place on Sept. 27 and it is for just a day.

“We therefore, call on prospective candidates to visit our website for more information on how to go about the registration,’’ he said.

NAN further reports that over 5, 000 candidates participated during the first batch of the entrance examination and the results have since been released.

The director advised candidates to get familiar with the use of computer.

“I admonish candidates who are not computer literate to start familiarising themselves with it and ensure they prepare well,’’ he said.