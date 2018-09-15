Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

UNILAG School of Foundation set for 2nd entrance examination

UNILAG School of Foundation set for 2nd entrance examination

The Director of the School, Prof. Timothy Nubi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 mistakes that can stop you from gaining university admission in Nigeria play UNILAG School of Foundation set for 2nd entrance examination (NTA)

The School of Foundation, University of Lagos (UNILAG), is to conduct the second entrance examination for the 2018 academic session.

The Director of the School, Prof. Timothy Nubi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, the second entrance examination is to give another opportunity to all candidates who missed the first one that was conducted on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

NAN reports that students, who successfully completed the foundation programme, will be offered direct entry admission into the second year of degree programmes through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The examination is administered by the Joint University Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB).

Nubi said that preparations for the smooth conduct of the second entrance examination into the school have already been concluded.

“We are ready for the second entrance examination as we will commence the sales of forms on Monday Sept. 17

“The sales of forms will last for only 10 days and the examination will take place on Sept. 27 and it is for just a day.

“We therefore, call on prospective candidates to visit our website for more information on how to go about the registration,’’ he said.

NAN further reports that over 5, 000 candidates participated during the first batch of the entrance examination and the results have since been released.

The director advised candidates to get familiar with the use of computer.

I admonish candidates who are not computer literate to start familiarising themselves with it and ensure they prepare well,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps NYSC releases mobilization timetable for...bullet
2 Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU regrets not employing third...bullet
3 Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti Best medical student gets 5.7m...bullet

Related Articles

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ATBU regrets not employing third class graduate who built a drone
University Of Lagos UNILAG to boost knowledge production with continental outlook
Covenant University 5 times institution has trended on Twitter for controversial reasons
Studentpreneur KADPOLY student explains how she makes N15,000 monthly from Jewelry business
Prof Idowu Olayinka UI VC advises FG to encourage study of mathematics in Universities
National Youth Service Corps Again, NYSC denies allowance increase rumour
Tragic Twist UNILAG final year student dies while trying to join the army
National Association Of Nigerian Students NANS bans student unions from giving awards to anybody
Flop of the Week NYSC is a joke; UNILAG is a bigger joke

Student Pulse

Students writing an exam
Exam Malpractice WAEC wants law enabling demobilisation of telephone networks in centres
List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria
Nigerian Higher Institutions List of state-owned Colleges of education in Nigeria
Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
State Of Education Why Federal Universities are overcrowded
Physically challenged students in LASU want scholarship from Lagos Govt
Lagos State University LASU may sack 3 lecturers over alleged sexual harassment cases soon