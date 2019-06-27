Mr Michael Osasuyi, the Public Relations Officer of UNIBEN made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday.

Osasuyi said that adequate funding and provision of machines by the Federal Government would enhance wealth, electricity and employment creation in the country.

“There are so many things in Nigeria that can create employment opportunities, one of them is the waste management system.

“In this part of the world, what we see is the dirty nature of a particular job and how it is being processed.

“If the waste management of the state is well packaged and structured into production of different products and we consume it, it will create employment.

“Every man needs to appreciate his or her job, whether dirty or clean job, it will create a platform for our students to appreciate the course they study.

“Nigeria today needs chemists and environmentalists that can help us convert waste into something meaningful. We need them and they are very important to the society,” he said.

Osasuyi called on the states and federal government to provide machines that could recreate a certain product for consumption.