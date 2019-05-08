Espinosa made the call while delivering a paper,“strengthening multilateralism in a fast-changing world: a greater role for Africa,“at the University of Abuja (UniAbuja).

According to her, the more youths increase participation in political, economical and development, the less opportunity to engage in violent and criminal activities.

“As I say to the governments I meet, young people are the greatest opportunity we have.

“Time and again, we hear young people described as problems to be solved, associated with violence, crime, extremism, even though only a small proportion of youths are engaged in these activities.

Pulse Nigeria

“This is particularly the case for young Africans and young people of African descent, so, we must change that narrative, you deserve better.

“From evidence gathered by UN agencies and the World Bank, we know that young people play a crucial role in increasing social cohesion and promoting tolerance.

“The higher their economic and political participation, the lower the chances of violence”, Espinosa said.

She cited Jennifer Uchendu, a young social entrepreneur, as a good example who created a platform to help Nigerian youth develop skills in sustainability.

The UNGA President said that youths were instinctively multilateral as they understand that the problems we face cannot be solved by one government or indeed by governments.

Espinosa said that on assuming Presidency of the 73rd UNGA, one of her priorities was to promote greater involvement of young people in UN works.

Pulse Nigeria

According to her, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 was a collective efforts of all and should not be left to governments and the UN alone.

She said that academicians have a critical role in enlightening students on the SDGs and advising them on how to be a agent of change and societal developments.

The UNGA President called for more youths to be among the delegates to the next General Assembly meeting.

Responding to questions, Mr Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Nigeria, said that Africa cannot achieve the SDGs without Nigeria.

He also called for collective efforts of the youths in other for Nigeria to meet up the 17 targets of the SDGs.

Kallon said that in Nigeria, talking about implementing the SDGs, means to have an economy that is functional, to be able to provide the income for social invested required in the country.

He explained that it includes education, health, water, food security, amongst others, adding that if Nigeria fails, Africa will fail.

ALSO READ: Here is how President Buhari's Ministers have performed

Kallon said that the UN body in Nigeria would have further engagements with students of the University to support them in carrying out developmental and environmental projects.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Michael Adikwu thanked Espinosa for taking time to engage with students.

He said that such meaningful engagements would go a long way to help build them in the right directions to become great asset to society.