Gov. David Umahi has directed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ebonyi to resume posting of corps members to Ishiellu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state which was suspended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scheme suspended the posting of corps members to the LGA during the fratricidal Ezillo/Ezza-Ezillo communal crises which lasted between 2008 and 2011.

Hundred of lives were lost and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed during the crisis with its climax being the killing and maiming of motorists who ply the Enugu—Abaklaiki expressway that cuts through the area.

Mr Charlse Akpuenika, Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board in the state, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in an interview with NAN, noted that the governor made wide consultations before arriving at the decision.

Akpuenika, who is the Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, said the governor assessed the area’s level of security since he ensured lasting peace there and concluded that it was now safe for all manner of persons.

“The directive has been communicated to the NYSC scheme and various security agencies, and it is expected that they will comply accordingly,” he said.

He noted that the governor had shown unbridled love for the NYSC scheme because he understood and appreciated its role in national integration and development.

“He recently released 0N400 million for the renovation and construction of facilities at NYSC permanent orientation camp, Afikpo after doling 10 million to offset the transportation allowances of the last batch of the corps members who recently concluded their orientation programme.

“Umahi had last Sunday, also directed the payment of N10, 000 allowance to each corps member in the state after dolling N6 million to the scheme for its mobilisation of corps members during the opening of David Umahi Tertiary Institution Games (DUMTIGA) in Abakaliki,” Akpuenika said.

The commissioner urged the corps members to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by being good ambassadors of the state and country and contribute to their overall development.

Mrs Ann Ibe, the NYSC State Director, told NAN in an interview that she had received the directive and duly communicated such to the headquarters of the scheme.

“We are waiting for response from our headquarters to decide on the next line of action,” she said.