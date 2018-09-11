news

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan , Prof Idowu Olayinka has advised the Federal Government to come up with a policy that will encourage Nigerians to study mathematics, Punch reports.

Olayinka while speaking during the 75th Interdisciplinary Discourse of the UI Postgraduate School said many candidates refuse to study mathematics because of the impression that those who study the course end up working as schoolteachers.

The VC therefore, suggested that said that proper career counselling was necessary in secondary schools to guide and expose pupils to the opportunities available in studying mathematics at university level.

Moreover, the former President of the African Mathematics Union, Prof Aderemi Kuku, who was the Guest Lecturer at the event also advised the Federal Government to stop the brain drain in Mathematics, Science and Technology.

Advising the government on how to improve the teaching of the subject in Nigeria Kuku urged the FG to persuade Nigerian scholars in the Diaspora to return to the country and contribute their quota toward the country's development.

“Nigeria must invest in the production of an easy way to understand Mathematics textbooks. Our school teachers are not able to write innovative books because they do not understand what they teach.

“The FG, under President Muhammadu Buhari, must inculcate scientific culture through the popularisation of science and technology and appointing round pegs in round holes to bring the desired development to the country,” he said.