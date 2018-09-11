Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Twitter reacts to student's allegations against institution

Covenant University Twitter reacts to student's allegations against institution

Covenant University has been trending on Twitter since Emmanuel Adooh explains why he was expelled from the school.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter reacts to student's allegations against institution play

Covenant university is one of the foremost faith-based schools in Nigeria

(Students.com )

Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the alleged court case involving Covenant University and a student, Emmanuel Adooh, who claims to have been wrongfully expelled after writing his final exams.

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Emmanuel took to his Instagram page to explain how he was allegedly framed up for expulsion by the university staff members.

Following his expulsion from Covenant University, the student said he sued the institution and won the case.

Read the Instagram post in which the student accused Covenant University and some staff members.

 

The allegations have however been causing reactions on social media as Covenant University trends on Twitter. Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

ALSO READ: 7 fashion sins that could get you punished at Babcock University

 

Meanwhile, Pulse reached out to the University Registrar, Dr Oludayo Muyiwa for the university's reactions to the student's allegation, but at the time of filing this report, the Registrar did not respond to calls neither did he reply to the message sent to him.

A check on Instagram also shows Emmanuel has deleted the post and also deleted his account on the social medial platform.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Ekiti Government extends long term holidays for primary, secondary...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 Covenant University Student claims he wins court case against...bullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Higher Institutions List of private universities in Nigeria
Olutomi Esuruoso Covenant University graduate gets £10,000 scholarship from UK varsity
Helen Peikumo Dickson 22-yr-old Nigerian lady graduates with first class from UK University
Nigerian Varsities See the top 20 universities with the most employable graduates in Nigeria
Prof. Idris Bugaje KADPOLY Rector wants universities to be converted to polytechnics
Afe Babalola University Webometrics rates ABUAD as the best private university in Nigeria
Nigerian Tertiary Institutions List of accredited private polytechnics and their locations
 Israel Zakari Galadima Best candidate in 2018 UTME receives N5m cheque from Borno state Govt
Covenant University Student claims he wins court case against institution

Student Pulse

KADPOLY student explains how she makes N15,000 monthly from Jewelry business
Studentpreneur KADPOLY student explains how she makes N15,000 monthly from Jewelry business
British man not happy Nigerian students travel to study abroad
Free Education 4000 graduates struggle for 200 NDDC scholarship slots
VC explains why medical students have to pay N100k for training
Prof Idowu Olayinka UI VC advises FG to encourage study of mathematics in Universities
NDDC selects 2,835 graduates for foreign scholarships out of 4000
Free Education NDDC selects 2,835 graduates for foreign scholarships out of 4000