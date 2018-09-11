news

Nigerians on Twitter have been reacting to the alleged court case involving Covenant University and a student , Emmanuel Adooh, who claims to have been wrongfully expelled after writing his final exams.

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Emmanuel took to his Instagram page to explain how he was allegedly framed up for expulsion by the university staff members.

Following his expulsion from Covenant University, the student said he sued the institution and won the case.

Read the Instagram post in which the student accused Covenant University and some staff members.

The allegations have however been causing reactions on social media as Covenant University trends on Twitter. Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

Meanwhile, Pulse reached out to the University Registrar, Dr Oludayo Muyiwa for the university's reactions to the student's allegation, but at the time of filing this report, the Registrar did not respond to calls neither did he reply to the message sent to him.

A check on Instagram also shows Emmanuel has deleted the post and also deleted his account on the social medial platform.