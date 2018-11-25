news

Two young Nigerian brothers, Patrick Chukwuebuka and Ubaka Chukwuebuka have designed a machine that can wash and mash bitter 6 leaves.

The brothers who are Polymer and Textile Engineering Undergraduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka said they invented the machine to support the made-in-Nigerian initiative and to strengthen the country’s agricultural sector through technology.

Speaking about the device which they named Oghaniihu C², the students told Pulse that they were inspired to create the machine when the governor of Anambra state said he washed bitter leaves with washing machine in Europe in 2015.

''Our Inspiration came when we heard the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano talked about washing bitter leaves with his cloth washing machine in Europe. We were challenged and came up with the idea of a machine and mash vegetables.''

They further said the machine, Oganiihu C² would help in the easy processing of the foods and getting them ready for consumption.

''It promotes mechanized agriculture, now people won't see washing of bitter leaves as work since this invention has reduced the stress to the Barest Minimum', they said.

The two brothers who said they have been developing the machine since they were in secondary school said they decided to name the device Oganihu C² after themselves. Oghaniihu according to them means success while the C² stands for their initials.