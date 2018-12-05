There are 60 million illiterates in Nigeria

news

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has reportedly said that there are 60 million illiterate youths and adults in Nigeria.

The minister, represented by the Deputy Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Prinzo James made this remark at the 2018 International Literacy Day Celebration.

60 per cent of the population according to the Minister are females while a total of 11 million children were out of school, Daily Trust report.

Adamu said, ''with these unwholesome statistics in our hands, it becomes evident that concerted efforts are required in order to accelerate the processes for combating illiteracy among children, youths and adults.

“Therefore, every effort aimed at bringing together multiple stakeholders should be committed to advancing literacy and lifelong learning, will receive support of the ministry of education.

“The Ministerial Strategic Plan for education sector has considered the importance of youth and adult literacy and gave the sector a prime position in the document.

“I would like to assure you that preparations are underway by the Federal Government to launch a National Mass Literacy Campaign with a view to addressing the high rate of youth and adult illiteracy in the country,”

Adamu, however, said that the current state of affairs called for urgent attention as the country strives to ensure the attainment of SDGs by 2030.