Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

There are 60 million illiterates in Nigeria

Education minister says there are 60 million illiterates in Nigeria.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said there are 60 million illiterates in Nigeria.

  • Published:
play

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has reportedly said that there are 60 million illiterate youths and adults in Nigeria.

The minister, represented by the Deputy Director, Basic and Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Prinzo James made this remark at the 2018 International Literacy Day Celebration.

60 per cent of the population according to the Minister are females while a total of 11 million children were out of school, Daily Trust report.

Adamu said, ''with these unwholesome statistics in our hands, it becomes evident that concerted efforts are required in order to accelerate the processes for combating illiteracy among children, youths and adults.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu play

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu

(Thisdaylive.com)

 

“Therefore, every effort aimed at bringing together multiple stakeholders should be committed to advancing literacy and lifelong learning, will receive support of the ministry of education.

“The Ministerial Strategic Plan for education sector has considered the importance of youth and adult literacy and gave the sector a prime position in the document.

“I would like to assure you that preparations are underway by the Federal Government to launch a National Mass Literacy Campaign with a view to addressing the high rate of youth and adult illiteracy in the country,”

Adamu, however, said that the current state of affairs called for urgent attention as the country strives to ensure the attainment of SDGs by 2030.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Career and Money writer at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Bowen University says reports about students burning hostels is a liebullet
2 JAMB says 2019 UTME form will be available for sale in Januarybullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

ASUU tells its members to be ready for a very long strike
Bowen University says reports about students burning hostels is a lie
5 ways to avoid overspending this Christmas
3 major reasons you're still struggling to pay bills
ASUU says no-work-no-pay policy will prolong strike
7 words you should never use in a job interview
JAMB says 2019 UTME form will be available for sale in January
Polytechnic lecturers to begin nationwide strike on December 12
Again, FG and lecturers fail to reach an agreement over ASUU strike
10 things you can sell to make extra money this Christmas

Student Pulse

ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike
ASUU tells its members to be ready for a very long strike
Polytechnic lecturers may go on strike anytime soon
Polytechnic lecturers to begin nationwide strike on December 12
ASUU's delegation meet FG's delegation on industrial strike
Again, FG and lecturers fail to reach an agreement over ASUU strike
7 words you should never use in a job interview
X
Advertisement